Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase make annual NFL.com NFL Superstar Club

Cincinnati Bengals duo Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase just earned perhaps the least deserving honors of their young yet already incredible NFL careers.

Burrow, one of the game’s best quarterback’s and Chase, one of the game’s top receivers, each earned a spot in NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus NFL Superstar Club for a second straight year.

The duo tore up the college ranks together at LSU, leading the Tigers to an undefeated National Championship-winning season in 2019, and in two years as teammates in the NFL, have helped the Bengals reach back-to-back AFC Championship Games and come within three points of winning Super Bowl 56.

Here’s Hanzus full club members:

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Running Backs

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Wide Receivers

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kickers

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens