Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase make annual NFL.com NFL Superstar Club

Cincinnati Bengals duo Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase just earned perhaps the least deserving honors of their young yet already incredible NFL careers.
Burrow, one of the game’s best quarterback’s and Chase, one of the game’s top receivers, each earned a spot in NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus NFL Superstar Club for a second straight year.
The duo tore up the college ranks together at LSU, leading the Tigers to an undefeated National Championship-winning season in 2019, and in two years as teammates in the NFL, have helped the Bengals reach back-to-back AFC Championship Games and come within three points of winning Super Bowl 56.
Here’s Hanzus full club members:
Quarterbacks
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Running Backs
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Wide Receivers
Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
Tight Ends
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Kickers
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Loading comments...