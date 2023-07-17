Bengals offensive line ranks among top 15 heading into the 2023 season

Since drafting Joe Burrow back in 2020, the Cincinnati Bengals have continued to piece together an offensive line.

The Bengals have signed Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, and La’el Collins, drafted Cordell Volson, and most recently shocked the NFL by signing Orlando Brown away from the Kansas City Chiefs to help protect Burrow.

As the 2023 season approaches, the Bengals revamped offensive line has been ranked in the top 15 by Sharp Football Analysis.

Ryan McCrystal has the Bengals line as the number 13th-ranked group heading into the 2023 season.

McCrystal stated, “The big move of the Bengals’ offseason was adding Orlando Brown Jr. through free agency to start at left tackle. The former Chief allowed 10 sacks in two years with Kansas City. Former starter Jonah Williams allowed 13 in that spot for the Bengals last year alone.”

The AFC North teams also have strong lines as well. Baltimore comes in at number three on the list, followed by the Browns at number five, and the Steelers round the division out at number fourteen.

With the best offensive line Burrow has seen in front of him this season, the Bengals have the potential to elevate their offense even more.