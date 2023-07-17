Bengals News (7/17): Joe Mixon ready to finish what he started in Cincinnati

Joe Mixon took pay cut to finish what he started with Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals and running back Joe Mixon had plenty of reasons to do the contract restructure. For Mixon, he wants to finish the journey he's been on with the Bengals to win the franchise's first Super Bowl.

Joe Mixon contract restructuring is first for Bengals

Unprecedented territory comes with unprecedented moves for the Bengals still on the lookout for their first Super Bowl win now that the window is wide open.

Joe Mixon Eyes Another Run

“More than anything in his career, Joe wants to win a Super Bowl. He loves the Bengals. He loves Cincinnati. He knows they’re one of the few teams that have a chance to win it all.”

