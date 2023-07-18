Assessing the value Cincinnati got in Andrei Iosivas

Coming into the 2023 NFL Draft, wide receiver was about the last position you’d have thought the Cincinnati Bengals would spend two picks on.

But after landing Purdue’s Charlie Jones in Round 4, the Bengals struck again in Round 6 with the 206th overall pick, selecting Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas.

The 6-foor-3, 205-pounder speedster hauled in 66 passes for 943 yards and seven touchdowns in just 10 games, earning him FCS All-American honors.

In addition to shining on the gridiron, Iosivas was also a star on the track, as he turned in the fastest-ever 60-meter run (6.71 seconds) at last year’s NCAA Indoor Championships. Though he was projected to go somewhere on Day 3, Iosivas was still regarded as one of the best overall athletes in this entire draft via relative athletic score (RAS).

Entering his rookie year, Iosivas will need to impress to lock up his roster spot with guys like Trenton Irwin, Stanley Morgan, and Trent Taylor looking to keep their jobs. It’s possible the Bengals waive Iosivas in hopes of getting him onto the practice squad.

Ideally, Iosivas will impress in the preseason and earn his spot on the 53-man roster, then develop into a meaningful contributor in the coming years with the Bengals.