Bengals News (7/18): Madden ratings

Madden 24 ratings for Bengals WRs Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins revealed

The Cincinnati Bengals have two of the best wide receivers in the game right now in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Bengals could be looking to finish their running back equation

A major shakeup at running back should not be expected this late in the offseason, but late additions via convenient means is never out of the question.

Minnesota Vikings Star Justin Jefferson Ranks Top Five Quarterbacks in NFL, Including Joe Burrow

Burrow and Jefferson played together at LSU, so it isn't surprising to see the Bengals QB high on this list.

PFF Ranks Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan Outside Top-10 NFL Offensive Coordinators

Fair or foul?

Bengals 2023 player profile for DT Josh Tupou

Tupou is a core piece of the defense and that doesn’t figure to change in 2023.

Madden 24 Ratings For Cincinnati Bengals Safeties Revealed

Cincinnati didn't have a top 50 player at that spot.

Bengals 2023 player profile for S Tycen Anderson

A hamstring injury kept him out of action for his entire rookie season, but he spent the time learning from the sidelines.

Franchise-tag deadline yields no deals: What's next for disgruntled RBs, teams who chose not to extend them

Don't expect to see Barkley and Jacobs any time soon

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, Titans’ Derrick Henry among RBs reacting to franchise tag deadline

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Titans runner Derrick Henry were a few of many RBs that took notice of the lack of multi-year deals at Monday’s franchise tag deadline.

Ranking 2023 NFL running backs by tiers: 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, Browns' Nick Chubb headline top group

Sorting all 32 projected starters, plus a bonus wild card. Where did Joe Mixon check in?

HBO, NFL Films, Jets announce 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets'

HBO and NFL Films are joining forces this summer for Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets. The five-episode series debuts Tuesday, Aug. 8 (10-11 p.m. ET) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.