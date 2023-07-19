After being diagnosed with Leukemia, Brixton Woods’ wish came true with Ja’Marr Chase

Brixton Wood, a six-year-old boy from Texas battling cancer, had his wish come true when he got the opportunity to meet Cincinnati Bengals superstar Ja’Marr Chase.

Woods is a young Bengals fan, currently in remission from leukemia after being diagnosed six months ago.

Chase and Woods were featured during an ESPN “My Wish” segment Monday evening.

Just six months after being diagnosed with leukemia, Brixton Woods, who is now in remission, had his wish come true by scoring TDs and hitting the Griddy with @Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase @Real10jayy__ | @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/evCNK4EchW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 17, 2023

One of Brixton’s dreams has been to hit the griddy with Chase, and he was able to do just that.

Brixton then met the team and played some football on the field with Chase and Trayveon Williams.

A very beautiful sight.

this really touched me . appreciate brixton and his family . https://t.co/vgRlvzwSgR — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) July 17, 2023

