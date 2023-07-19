Bengals News (7/19): Beefing with the Browns

Bengals & Ja'Marr Chase Grant 6-Year-Old's Make-A-Wish

The orange and black of the Cincinnati Bengals adorned Brix Wood's room while he was going through cancer treatments last winter. Now that he's in remission, the six-year-old from Georgetown, Tex., gets to spend a day with his favorite team and do "The Griddy" with star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Browns, Bengals social media beef over uniforms, helmets and history - Dawgs By Nature

None of those games are against in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals but that didn’t stop their little brother complex from showing up. Both the Browns and Bengals tie their roots back to Paul Brown which led to similar color pallets and uniforms when Brown founded the Bengals.

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Poke Fun at Cleveland Browns Following New Uniform Announcement

CINCINNATI — The Cleveland Browns unveiled a new all-white uniform combination with a white helmet this week. The social media team used the caption "Best white helmets in Ohio" as a dig to the Bengals "White Tiger" uniforms.

5 pending 2024 free agents Bengals fans should worry about losing

Football, at the end of the day, is a business. While winning the Super Bowl is the ultimate goal for any team, making money is a top priority for owners and front offices across the league. And sometimes, for the sake of the almighty dollar, you have to let some beloved players that might ask for a little too much go.

Bengals cap space update after Joe Mixon takes pay cut

Mixon’s original 2023 cap hit checked in at nearly $13 million, whereas now it’s down to $8.6 million through details like shifting some of the money to bonuses.

NFL Scout Compares Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow to Tom Brady and Drew Brees

"He takes time to appreciate because the elite athlete isn't what you see first," a veteran NFL scout told ESPN. "But the more you watch him, the more you're like, Damn, he's doing the right thing every play. It's a lot like [Drew] Brees and [Tom] Brady where they start doing things so consistently every year and you're thinking, Well, maybe he really is that guy."

Around the league

Giants place LB Jarrad Davis (knee) on injured reserve, ending his 2023 season

Davis, a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2017, was signed off the Lions' practice squad in December last year and started in one regular season game for New York. Davis also started in the Giants' two playoff games, recording seven tackles and one QB hit.

Minnesota Vikings to debut classic uniforms in Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

It's a classic look that harkens back to the club's glory days in the 1960s and 1970s. On a jersey that features a deeper purple hue, gold trim accents the traditional white number font to match the white and gold striping on the sleeves. The jersey perfectly blends with the classic white pants that don a gold stripe flanked by purple stripes down the side. Purple socks complete the classic threads.

Chargers' Austin Ekeler details failed trade talks in tough RB market: 'I came with a lot of baggage'

"No, and that's because I came with a lot of baggage," Ekeler told Zach Gelb on CBS Sports Radio. "You were going to have to trade some high picks for me. The Chargers, they weren't going to let me go for anything that wasn't up there, so they saw my value there. It's funny how when they allow me the trade, they're like, 'OK, but we want you to get these types of picks,' which were not low picks, 'but we're not going to pay you like you're that type of player.' So, it's kind of interesting where it's like, 'Oh, if you're going to get traded, you got to get traded at this level, but if we're going to keep you, we're going to keep you down here at this level.'

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame WR Marvin Harrison became a starter for the Buckeyes last year, although the signs of a potential breakout were put on display in the Rose Bowl the season prior, when he caught three touchdown passes in a 48-45 comeback win over Utah. Harrison picked up right where he left off, breaking the 100 yards mark in seven games and scoring 14 touchdowns (fourth most in the FBS) in 2022.