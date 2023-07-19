2023 Bengals Ring of Honor inductees to be announced Thursday morning

The Cincinnati Bengals will announce their 2023 Ring of Honor class on Thursday, July 20th, at 9 am ET, the team announced Wednesday.

Established in 2021, the Bengals’ Ring of Honor currently includes founder Paul Brown, offensive tackle Anthony Muñoz, cornerback Ken Riley, quarterback Ken Anderson, offensive tackle Willie Anderson, and wide receiver Isaac Curtis.

For the 2023 class, two more names will join that group Thursday. Bengals season-ticket holders have been voting on the team’s website for whom those two men will be.

The nominees in consideration include:

WR Chad Johnson

QB Boomer Esiason

WR Cris Collinsworth

K Jim Breech

RB Corey Dillon

RB James Brooks

S David Fulcher

G Max Montoya

DT Tim Krumrie

OL Dave Lapham

TE Bob Trumpy

LB Reggie Williams

CB Lemar Parrish

The Bengals will induct the 2023 Ring of Honor class during their Monday Night Football game on September 25th against the Los Angeles Rams.