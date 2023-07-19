Sam Hubbard praises Joe Burrow’s impact on the Bengals

With the NFL season quickly approaching, the Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to make a push for another Super Bowl Berth this season.

A key part of that is going to be the play of franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. Heading into his fourth season in the Queen City, Burrow has taken the offense to new heights while paired alongside Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and several others over the last few seasons.

Burrow has impressed enough that one NFL Scout in the last week has even compared him to NFL legends such as Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

After that major praise from those inside an NFL front office, he now continues to receive plenty of praise from his teammates.

The latest to do so is defensive end Sam Hubbard.

When asked about the culture change that has happened inside the franchise over the last few seasons, Hubbard mentions a few people to point to...including Burrow.

“I think it goes back a long way. We struggled in Cincinnati for many years. I grew up a Cincinnati fan, and you know, one of the longest-tenured Bengals nowadays, but you know, it all starts with our quarterback,” said Hubbard.

“We’ve got a great quarterback that we believe in Joe Burrow, and having a guy like that that you can always play hard for, and you always know you’re in every game, you know it inspires the whole team.”

Hubbard also made sure to praise the coaching staff and front office, which has added big-name free agents like D.J. Reader, Trey Hendrickson, Chidobe Awuzie, and most recently, Orlando Brown Jr.

“Then our coaching staff and front office have done a good job just collecting guys that fit our culture. Self-motivated guys that want to win and have experience winning. Kind of builds on each other, and it’s up to us as players to keep that standard rolling.”

It is obvious that this team believes in Burrow each and every week, and it has shown on the field the last few seasons.

That trend should only continue as they take the field on Week 1 in Cleveland on September 10th.

