Bengals News and Open Thread: Ring of Honor Inductees

Good morning Bengals fans!

Today is a special day in the Queen City, as the Bengals will announce their 2023 Ring of Honor inductees!

So for the special day, we thought we’d combine the morning headlines with an open thread to discuss the big event!

Who gets the call? Who should get the call? Sound off in the comments section!

Bengals News

2023 Bengals Ring of Honor inductees to be announced Thursday morning

The Bengals will induct the 2023 Ring of Honor class during their Monday Night Football game on September 25th against the Los Angeles Rams.

Canton Countdown: On Munoz's 25th Anniversary, Sense Of History Looms For Ken Riley's Hall of Fame Induction

With Ken Riley's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction looming on Aug. 5, his son can sense the majesty.

Bengals' midyear gauntlet of 2023 schedule can't go unnoticed

A challenging month will be ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals after the start of the year.

Bengals updated salary cap space following Joe Mixon's pay cut

More flexibility as major extensions are on the way.

Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland trade tweets about Browns' white helmets

The Browns declared via Twitter that they have the "best white helmets in Ohio."

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard Discusses Cincinnati's Winning Culture: 'It All Starts With Our Quarterback'

"We struggled in Cincinnati for many years. I grew up a Cincinnati fan and you know, one of the longest-tenured Bengals nowadays, but you know, it all starts with our quarterback."

Joe Burrow’s comments about friendship with Ja’Marr Chase

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase set the tone for the Bengals program.

Madden 24 Ratings Released For Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Ends

CINCINNATI — The NFL’s defensive ends found out their Madden 24 ratings on Tuesday and Trey Hendrickson paced the group with an 87 overall mark. Hendrickson ranks 13th among all NFL defensive ends.

Bengals: Ken Riley’s Hall of Fame speech time slot

Riley is set to be the second-ever Bengal enshrined in Canton.

Bengals Training Camp Battle: Backup Cornerback

A position of strength in Cincinnati looks to get stronger.

50 under-the-radar players who could shape the 2023 season

The lone Bengal to make the list was second-year safety Dax Hill.

Sources - Cowboys' Zack Martin considering not reporting to camp

Cowboys six-time All-Pro guard and team captain Zack Martin is considering not reporting to training camp because of his unhappiness with his contract.

Veteran RB Leonard Fournette working out for Patriots

Leonard Fournette﻿ has his first official tryout with training camp season on the horizon. The New England Patriots are working out the free-agent running back today, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on contract situation: One way to show worth is to not play

In an interview recorded prior to this week’s franchise-tag deadline, New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley discussed his contract situation and the possibility of missing games this season.

Jets planning to release WR Denzel Mims if no trade materializes

Denzel Mims﻿’ tenure in New York is coming to an unceremonious end. The Jets are planning to release the wide receiver if the team cannot find a trade partner first, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

