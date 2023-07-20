Chad Johnson reacts to being inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor

The Cincinnati Bengals revealed their newest Ring of Honor members Thursday, adding two longtime fan favorites in Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason. Ring of Honor members are decided by a vote amongst season ticket holders.

After the announcement, Johnson met with the media and was over the moon to be forever immortalized by the team that made him a superstar.

“This is at the very top. Cincinnati, the fans, the organization...they embraced me. The true authentic original me. They didn’t ask me to conform.”

Johnson’s rise to stardom came in the mid-2000s and with his trash talk and touchdown celebrations, became a fan favorite in Cincinnati. Not only in Cincinnati, though, as he played a large part in pulling the Bengals out of the “dark ages” of the 1990s and brought national attention to Cincinnati’s small market.

“Ochocinco” talked the talk, walked the walk, and danced his way to the Bengals’ history books. After his career, he has been very involved with the Bengals. Attending games, appearing in their 2021 uniform reveal, and still being an ambassador for the team on social media.

Chad Johnson praises Zac Taylor and the organization for always welcoming him back. "Even though I’m not playing it still feels like I’m part of the Bengals." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) July 20, 2023

As the Bengals continue to honor former players, Johnson is a player that deserves this honor and will continue to drive the organization forward as they seem to be adapting to the new age.

Johnson and Esiason will be enshrined in the Ring of Honor on September 25th at halftime of the Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams.

