Boomer Esiason reacts to being inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor

On Thursday, former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason learned that he will be heading to the Ring of Honor as part of the latest two-man class, entering alongside Chad Johnson.

Following the announcement, Esiason met with the media to talk about the honor. Esiason didn’t think this day would come.

“I would go to Monday night games, and I’d watch the home teams honoring their past and watching the home teams honoring players and teams of the past, and the Bengals have done some of that. I know they honored our 88’ Super Bowl and the 82’ Super Bowl team.

“But you know they never really ever did anything in regard to recognizing and remembering the great history of players that they have.”

Thankfully, the Bengals have become far more modernized in recent years, which included the Ring of Honor beginning in 2021.

“I do believe that the team has turned the corner over the last three to four years, and there is a new emphasis on trying to reunite the older players with some of the newer players, the older fans with the younger fans, and it’s great to be going in now because the team is so good, and because they do have a great quarterback in Joe Burrow.

“I will tell you five years ago, I would have never thought this day was happening.”

Esiason spent nine seasons in Cincinnati from 1984-1992. During that span, he passed for 27,149 yards and 187 touchdowns.

A well-deserved honor for one of the greatest Bengals of all time and a very special moment for Esiason.

Check out his full press conference below.

Go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views, and some other fun stuff for our readers. Who Dey!!