Bengals News (7/21): Going for first AFC North three-peat

A Bengals Ring Of Honor Quotebook Authored By Boomer And Chad

"(Johnson's) performance on the field speaks for itself. He was one of the most difficult players to cover, and I think he had the right coach in Marvin Lewis ... Much like I felt that way about Bruce (Coslet) and Sam (Wyche). I'm sure he feels that way about maybe Hue Jackson and Marvin. It was apparent to me that, when he was playing for about five or six years there, he was like right there at the top with Terrell Owens and with Joe Horn and all those guys.

Reactions as Chad Johnson, Boomer Esiason join Bengals Ring of Honor

Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason got the call in this year’s class, joining Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Ring of Honor.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Boomer Esiason Praises Joe Burrow Following Ring of Honor Announcement: 'He's Exceeded Every Expectation That I Had For Him'

"I actually did that to Carson Palmer too as well," Esiason said. "And I welcomed them both to our dysfunctional family for whatever reason, but I said it in a funny way. And I said 'Look one thing I do know, Mike Brown knows quarterbacks,' he really does, and when you think about the stability at quarterback that the Bengals have had for most of their existence. That tells you that Mike knows exactly what a quarterback needs to look like how that quarterback needs to act, and how he can get the best out of that player. Joe Burrow was a can't-miss prospect. We knew coming out of LSU he was going to be a superstar.

Cincinnati Bengals NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Eric Edholm has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the AFC North:

Bengals rookie Myles Murphy gets his first Madden rating

Let Madden tell it, Murphy is a 72 overall as of the launch of the game. The ratings give him 88 speed and 90 acceleration, hinting they think he’ll be fast off the snap when rushing the passer. Add in a 70 block-shedding rating and Murphy could be pretty useful on the digital fields as a rookie — and he’s got plenty of room to grow in the ratings if he starts meeting some of his high potential early.

Bengals Could Do Something Steelers Have Never Done, Make AFC North History In 2023

People tend to forget that the history of the AFC North is brief, relatively speaking. It did not exist prior to the divisional realignment of 2002, the

Madden 24 Ratings Released For Cincinnati Bengals Cornerbacks

Chidobe Awuzie paces the group at 85 overall, which ranks him 15th leaguewide in the game.

Around the league

NFL owners approve sale of Washington Commanders to Josh Harris group

"Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Thursday. "Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.

Josh Harris and Co. can begin cleanup job in Washington as Dan Snyder’s failed ownership ends

Early on, when the stories centered on suing grandmothers who fell behind on season ticket payments, firing valued executives to replace them with obsequious friends and treating even others in the NFL universe with a sneering smartest-guy-in-the-room arrogance, the NFL and everyone else was able to mostly look the other way when it came to Daniel Snyder.

Vikings rookie WR Jordan Addison cited for speeding, reckless driving

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison was cited for speeding and reckless driving early Thursday morning after he was pulled over for going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone, the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed to NFL.com.

Aaron Rodgers embracing high expectations in New York, aims to build Jets offense 'the right way'

There's a different vibe around the New York Jets. Even in a league where last-place teams routinely become playoff teams the following year, this Jets-related excitement feels like it's at a level the franchise hasn't experienced in years.