Podcast: Ring of Honor Reaction

No real surprise here. The two newest members of the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor will be two of the most influential players in team history; Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason.

Esiason spent 10 non-consecutive years with the Bengals and led the team to their second Super Bowl. He had arguably the best play-action fake in football history and, along with former Bengals head coach Sam Wyche, helped to pioneer the no-huddle offense. He currently ranks third in franchise history in passing yards and touchdowns.

No one worked harder or had more fun doing it than Johnson, which is a lesson we could all take into our lives. His play was electric, and every time he scored a touchdown, all eyes were glued to the screen to see what he would do next. His joy and passion were contagious and brought in many fans from across the country.

Johnson ranks first in team history in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

In this podcast, I talk about what these two players did for the team on and off the field.

