The Bengals’ top-rated players in Madden NFL 24

The NFL season is less than 50 days away from the start of the season. The anticipation seems to hit an all-time high right as EA releases its annual Madden. It also gives fans something to talk about as they see their favorite players get a number assigned to how good they are.

How accurate are they? Here are the Top 10 Cincinnati Bengals in the Madden NFL 24 ratings.

How did Madden do with their ratings for @Bengals players? pic.twitter.com/rG8gkzH52v — Bengals Graphics (@BengalsGraphic5) July 21, 2023

That 95 rating for Joe Burrow makes him the second-highest quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes (one of the few players with a 99). Josh Allen sits at 94, with Lamar Jackson being the only other quarterback in the 90s at 91.

The top three really illustrate how close that race is. Mahomes is the guy right now, but Burrow and Allen are both right there.

Here are where some others place among their position:

Ja’Marr Chase (5th)

Tee Higgins (T-17th)

D.J. Reader (6th)

Trey Hendrickson (8th)

Joe Mixon (10th)

Chidobe Awuzie (T-15th)

The ratings aren’t usually a good indicator of who is actually good or not. Admittedly, it is just fun to debate a little over who is where.

Like, having Chase being at fifth feels wrong. Higgins is still seriously underrated by this metric, though. No offense to those ahead of him, but he should be taken before a few guys ahead of him as far as talent goes.

It is good to see some players like Reader and Hendrickson get some respect at the top of their positions. They will need a big year for them as some defenders who could have also been on this list (safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell) left via free agency this offseason.

Do you think EA got it right?