Bengals place Chidobe Awuzie, La’el Collins and Devin Cochran on PUP list

NFL training camps are ramping up, and the Cincinnati Bengals are having players report this weekend.

Ahead of Wednesday’s first official camp practice, the Bengals have announced three players are being placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list:

CB Chidobe Awuzie

OT Devin Cochran

OT La’el Collins

No surprise here with Awuzie and Collins, both of whom are recovering from torn ACLs. Awuzie is believed to be further along in his rehab and could come off the PUP list soon enough. The veteran is easily one of the league’s best cornerbacks when healthy, and the Bengals will be ultra-cautious with his recovery. The hope is he will be ready for Week 1.

Collins’ knee injury was more severe and came in late December, whereas Awuzie was injured in early November. It’s untelling when Collins will be healthy enough to play and could easily stay on the PUP list when the regular season begins, which means he’d miss the first four games.