WATCH Joe Burrow reports for Bengals training camp

No. 9 reporting for duty.

By Jason Marcum
Training camps are starting to open up across the NFL.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, they started work with rookies and quarterbacks on Sunday.

Yes, that included the long-awaited return of one Joseph Lee Burrow to the Kettering Health Practice Fields just outside of Paycor Stadium.

And yes, that included some highlights from the Bengals as Burrow made his way to the field in hopes of kicking off the franchise’s journey to its first Lombardi Trophy.

Also, if you’re a (formerly) Twitter connoisseur like myself, you may have noticed some of the offseason discourse that Joe Burrow is...not elite? Overrated?

Yeah, lol.

