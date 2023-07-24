Bengals News (7/24): Kirk Cousins is more clutch than Joe Burrow???

Ranking NFL's top 10 clutch QBs: Joe Burrow not in the top 5?

Kirk Cousins is more clutch than Joseph Lee Burrow????????????

Reminder:

apparently there's a Twitter contingent that thinks Joe Burrow isn't clutch??



in his career he's thrown 1 TD every 10 pass attempts when trailing in the last 5 mins of games



that is INSANE



that's the BEST TD RATE (10.3%) for ANY NFL QB since at least 2000



(min 30 att) https://t.co/lzaEvMbnaZ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 23, 2023

Bengals place La’el Collins, Chidobe Awuzie on PUP to start camp

Notable injury moves for the Bengals at the start of training camp.

Bengaldom At High Tide As Legends Ride Wave With Burrow's NFL Power Team

This very moment has to be the high tide of Bengaldom. How could it not?

Breakout player for every NFL team in 2023

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin picked Daxton Hill to be the Cincinnati Bengals’ breakout player of 2023, saying, “With Lou Anarumo at the controls of the defense once again, we know Hill would be put in position to succeed. He has the athleticism and ball skills to make plays.”

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Rookies And Quarterbacks Get Back on Practice Field

Training camp is close to officially starting for the full Bengals roster, but the quarterbacks and rookies got some work in on Sunday before the full team arrives.

Former Bengals CB Ken Riley’s Memorabilia Displayed at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Riley played all 15 of his seasons with the Bengals from 1969-1983, amassing the fifth-most interceptions in NFL history (68). He picked off a pass in every campaign as he helped a fledgling expansion team eventually make the Super Bowl during the 1981 season.

Joe Burrow’s new helmet gave Bengals fans a rough time

Bengals fans are not in love with the look of Joe Burrow’s new helmet.

Joe Burrow reports to Bengals training camp as contract talks persist

Burrow has every reason to practice for all of training camp.

Bengals Training Camp Battle: Punt Returner

Cincinnati hopes to have granted special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons’ wish.

Nick Chubb on running back discontent: "There's really nothing we can do"

Sad, but true.

CB Denzel Ward believes Browns have most talented roster he's been on: We just 'got to bring it together'

Optimism abounds across the NFL at the onset of training camp, and the Browns are no different. For one of Cleveland’s longtime playmakers, Denzel Ward, it’s the belief that the 2023 iteration of the club is the most talented he’s been a part of yet.

DL Chris Jones seeking contract extension, not present as Chiefs veterans report to training camp

DL Chris Jones was not present for the start of camp as he seeks a contract extension, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported, a source. Jones is subject to $50,000 fines per day he is absent, Rapoport added.

Jets want No. 1 defense, but even with Quinnen it won't be easy

With Quinnen Williams in camp with an extension, the Jets hope to continue their upward trajectory on defense.

Chad Kelly stuck with football, and now he's flourishing in the CFL

Off-field issues once plagued Chad Kelly. Now he feels he has things figured out, and it's showing on the field with the Toronto Argonauts.