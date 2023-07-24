Bengals re-sign Mitchell Wilcox and place him on PUP

The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed free agent tight end Mitchell Wilcox and placed him on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, the team announced Monday.

Wilcox, weighing in at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, is a fourth-year player who spent his first three seasons with Cincinnati after originally joining the Bengals as a college free agent in 2020. In 31 career games (five starts), he has caught 20 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown.

Last season, Wilcox appeared in 16 games (four starts), recording 17 grabs on 18 targets for 139 yards and one touchdown while earning a 55.7 Pro Football Focus grade.

In the Week 14 and 15 wins over the Bucs and Patriots, respectively, Wilcox caught a combined nine balls for 69 yards and one score.

Wilcox’s previous contract with the Bengals expired in March, making him a free agent. Depending on when he’s able to return to practice, Wilcox figures to be competing with Drew Sample and Devin Asiasi as the No. 2 tight end behind projected starter Irv Smith Jr.