Damar Hamlin has a special love for Cincinnati, ‘my third home’

The world will never forget the night Damar Hamlin went down against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin most recently returned to Cincinnati for a program with the American Heart Association and spoke at the University of Cincinnati.

Since having his life saved at Paycor Stadium by both the Bills and Bengals medical teams and the UC Medical Center staff, he now considers Cincinnati one of his other homes.

“When we started this CPR tour, we had three cities in mind,” Hamlin said.

“Pittsburgh, my hometown, Buffalo, my second home, and Cincinnati, my third home. Today we have members of the UC trauma team. They treated me with a care that was unmatched. I told them they treated me like family. I didn’t feel like a patient that was going through a life-or-death situation. I felt like a family member. It was all genuine love, genuine care,” Hamlin stated.

Back in Cincinnati for the first time since the Monday Night Football game in January, Damar Hamlin called Cincinnati his "third home".



Hamlin is doing a national CPR education tour and stopped in Cincinnati today. pic.twitter.com/DMziSFoTUl — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 22, 2023

Hamlin continues to use his near-death experience to help others around the country.