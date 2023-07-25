Bengals News (7/25): A problem most teams would want

Quick Hits: Bengals O-Line Best Under Zac?; Injury Update; Deciding RT Spot; Even Reps In Backup QB Derby

Certainly from the standpoint of drawing up plays, the addition of Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown with an intact interior has Callahan getting an earlier, better vibe. On paper, when center Ted Karras lines up next to Alex Cappa on his right and Cordell Volson on his left in Cleveland Opening Day, it marks the first time since 2015 and 2016 the Bengals start a season with the same Opening Day center and guards from the year before.

Bengals prep for 'challenge' of looming contract negotiations

Quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Logan Wilson are up for extensions this year, while two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is eligible for a new deal next year.

Many an NFL team wishes it had the Cincinnati Bengals’ money problems

“I have bound myself not to talk about Joe’s contract,” Mike Brown, the Bengals’ 87-year-old owner said Monday at the team’s annual pre-camp luncheon. “The other side has made the same commitment and they have not broken that.”

Cris Collinsworth Picks AFC Team (Not Named the Chiefs) to Win the Super Bowl

Collinsworth, in an appearance Monday on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, said his early pick is the Cincinnati Bengals after the team came up just short in each of the past two seasons. The pick, which Collinsworth himself calls “stupid” because of how much more difficult the AFC is compared to the NFC, is sure to raise eyebrows, but makes sense given how good quarterback Joe Burrow has been in the postseason.

3 Bengals players from 2022 who are still free agents

When injury struck the Bengals' tight end room, Mitchell Wilcox stepped up. He started four regular season games in 2022. Per PFF, Wilcox contributed 157 receiving yards and one touchdown last season. While his receiving grade was below par, he did post an impressive 72.1 pass blocking grade.

Bengals make roster moves before start of training camp

It is an expected move for the Bengals, as Wilcox has been a key part of the depth chart over the last few years. He bolsters depth again in 2023, this time behind Irv Smith Jr. and Drew Sample.

Cincinnati Bengals Share Updates on La'el Collins and Chidobe Awuzie With Training Camp Looming

"I think two of them will probably be a little shorter term than the other two," Tobin said. "I think we feel like Cochran has a little bit longer term injury and we’re not sure when La’el will be cleared and ready to go. We think the other two will be up and going hopefully."

Around the league

Giants, RB Saquon Barkley agree to terms on one-year, $11 million deal

Big Blue and Barkley agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth up to $11 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning, per sources informed of the situation. The deal includes a $2 million signing bonus.

Bills RB Nyheim Hines expected to miss 2023 season after suffering knee injury

Hines suffered a significant knee injury off-site and is expected to miss the entire upcoming season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per sources informed of the situation.

Top 10 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates in 2023: Bijan Robinson, Bryce Young lead the pack

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are the most game-ready quarterbacks in this draft but need to prove they can thrive without the talent advantages they frequently enjoyed in college. Most of the other names on this list appear very tied to how their quarterbacks and play-callers decide to use them.

Three-time Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters agrees to one-year contract with Raiders

Peters worked out for the Raiders on Monday and impressed front office members enough to draw an offer from the team, per Rapoport. He will bring experience and talent to a secondary that will welcome him following an offseason in which part-time starter Rock Ya-Sin left the desert for Baltimore.