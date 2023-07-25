Duke Tobin gives updates on 4 Bengals who were placed on PUP list

Ahead of the start of training camp, the Cincinnati Bengals placed offensive tackle La’el Collins, defensive back Chidobe Awuzie, tight end Mitchell Wilcox, and offensive lineman Devin Cochran on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

As the team prep for 2023 kicks into high gear, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin provided updates on all four players speaking with the media Monday.

“I think two of them will probably be a little shorter term than the other two,” Tobin said of Awuzie and Wilcox, who appear to be close to a return to practice.

”I think we feel like Cochran has a little bit longer-term injury, and we’re not sure when La’el will be cleared and ready to go. We think the other two will be up and going, hopefully.”

Awuzie tore his ACL in an Oct. 31 loss to the Browns last season and seems to be in the final stages of his rehab process, while Wilcox is recovering from offseason surgery.

Collins tore his ACL on Christmas Eve and underwent surgery in January. While making progress, his status for Week 1 is unknown. There’s a decent chance he opens the season on PUP, which means he will have to miss the first four regular-season games.

Cochran’s injury and when it occurred is undisclosed.