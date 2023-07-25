Bengals Training Camp 2023: Everything to know

With the NFL season inching closer, the Cincinnati Bengals have begun their journey for Super Bowl LVIII with the 2023 edition of Bengals Training Camp.
As always, the practices that are open to the public will be held at the Kettering Health Practice Fields located just west of Paycor Stadium. Gates open at 1:30 pm ET, while practices begin at 2:15. The open practice dates are:
- Wednesday, July 26th
- Thursday, July 27th
- Friday, July 28th
- Saturday, July 29th: Back Together Weekend
- Monday, July 31st
- Tuesday, August 1st
- Thursday, August 3rd
- Friday, August 4th
- Sunday, August 6th
- Monday, August 7th
The big highlight is “Back Together Weekend,” which is an open practice inside Paycor Stadium. Tickets to the event are already sold out, and you can learn more about the event here.
Additionally, there will be four other practices that are only open to season ticket holders and those on the season ticket waitlist:
- Wednesday, August 9th (joint practice with Green Bay Packers)
- Sunday, August 13th
- Monday, August 14th
- Wednesday, August 16th
It’s good to have Bengals football back in all of our lives!
Use this stream to keep track of everything related to Bengals Training Camp 2023!!
Who Dey!!!