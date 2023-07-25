Keep track of everything related to the Bengals’ 2023 edition of training camp.

Share All sharing options for: Bengals Training Camp 2023: Everything to know

With the NFL season inching closer, the Cincinnati Bengals have begun their journey for Super Bowl LVIII with the 2023 edition of Bengals Training Camp.

As always, the practices that are open to the public will be held at the Kettering Health Practice Fields located just west of Paycor Stadium. Gates open at 1:30 pm ET, while practices begin at 2:15. The open practice dates are:

Wednesday, July 26th Thursday, July 27th Friday, July 28th Saturday, July 29th: Back Together Weekend Monday, July 31st Tuesday, August 1st Thursday, August 3rd Friday, August 4th Sunday, August 6th Monday, August 7th

The big highlight is “Back Together Weekend,” which is an open practice inside Paycor Stadium. Tickets to the event are already sold out, and you can learn more about the event here.

Additionally, there will be four other practices that are only open to season ticket holders and those on the season ticket waitlist:

Wednesday, August 9th (joint practice with Green Bay Packers) Sunday, August 13th Monday, August 14th Wednesday, August 16th

It’s good to have Bengals football back in all of our lives!

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to Bengals Training Camp 2023!!

Who Dey!!!