Bengals activate Chidobe Awuzie

That was fast.

After placing Chidobe Awuzie on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals have cleared the veteran cornerback to practice, the team announced Tuesday. It’s ahead of Wednesday’s first official training camp practice, where we probably shouldn’t expect to see Awuzie practicing fully right away.

Still, this comes 267 days after Awuzie suffered a brutal ACL tear in Cincinnati’s Monday Night Football loss to the Cleveland Browns. It’s great to see that terrible injury won’t keep him sidelined for training camp, and he looks well on his way to suiting up Week 1 against, ironically, the Browns in the very stadium he suffered the injury in.

Seeing the progress Awuzie made in his rehab throughout the offseason, it’s not a huge surprise to see him cleared to practice so soon, but still wonderful news all the same.

Who Dey!

