As the Cincinnati Bengals look to extend Joe Burrow, a major domino just dropped in making that happen.

According to NFL Network reporters Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Chargers have signed quarterback Justin Herbert to a five-year contract extension worth $262 million.

That falls fairly close to recent contract extensions that fellow franchise quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson received with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, respectively. They also got five-year deals worth $250+ million, which should be the blueprint for a Joe Burrow contract extension with the Bengals.

Sources to me and @RapSheet: The #Chargers have agreed to terms on a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension with QB Justin Herbert.



The sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft becomes the latest franchise QB to secure his future with the team. pic.twitter.com/OHwAA36k3T — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 25, 2023

Back in June, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Burrow could wait until Herbert got a deal done with the Chargers. The belief in recent weeks was that Burrow and Herbert could be waiting to see who signs their deal first to help the other party get their deal done. Now that Herbert has his deal, look for Burrow and the Bengals to hammer out a contract extension in the coming weeks.

While it may take some time, it would be a major shock if the two sides don’t reach an agreement before Week 1.

My guess is a deal gets done before the Bengals’ first preseason game on August 11th vs. the Green Bay Packers.