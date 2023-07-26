Bengals Training Camp: Day 1 Twitter recap and highlights

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp is officially underway, as veterans reported to camp. With contract extensions, position battles, and a new class of rookies to watch, there will be no shortage of storylines to watch for the next month.

We won’t see as much information come out of camp as in previous years, but hopefully, we can still get some good ideas of how things are going.

Let’s take a look at some of the updates from the team and members of the media who were in attendance.

We are so back. pic.twitter.com/ZHUUvEPidB — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 26, 2023

Players seem excited to be back to work! Notable that while he seeks a new contract, Tee Higgins is present with no holdout appearing to be looming.

Drue Chrisman only Bengal not spotted. LC, Cochran and Wilcos on PUP. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 26, 2023

#Bengals hc Zac Taylor said Drue Chrisman had medical issue come up this morning ….was still in hospital when Taylor came out to practice .. no other update or timeline for return — Richard Skinner (@Local12Skinny) July 26, 2023

It is a bit odd to see punter Drue Chrisman not in attendance, as he is expected to battle rookie Brad Robbins for the starting role. Turns out he has a medical condition that hopefully won’t sideline him for long.

Other than Chrisman, though, the Bengals had full attendance. La’el Collins, Devin Cochran, and the recently re-signed Mitch Wilcox were out.

Joe Burrow appears to be continuing to work on throwing from different angles with his arm and body. We saw clips of the same sort of drills during OTAs.

As expected, Jonah Williams gets the first rep in teams as the starting RT #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 26, 2023

Jonah Williams, who requested a trade after the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. to be their left tackle, did get the start at right tackle. Williams is expected to battle former second-round pick Jackson Carman for the starting job. La’el Collins will also be in the fold when cleared from PUP.

First scuffle of Bengals camp Trey Hendrickson and Orlando Brown Jr. were among those in the middle of it. pic.twitter.com/vDFknjTTeK — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 26, 2023

It wouldn’t be training camp without a little bit of a dust-up on day one. We saw worse last year.

Joe Burrow tosses a TD to Tee Higgins Wednesday pic.twitter.com/WIG0aa9x7Z — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 26, 2023

The 9 to 5 connection looks to be picking up right where it left off.

A few drops from rookie WR Andrei Iosivas today #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 26, 2023

Rookie receiver Andrei Iosivas seemed to struggle a bit with drops in his first day of NFL camp.

Other Highlights

DJ Turner makes one of the plays of the day for the defense, showing great speed tracking a deep ball, jumping ahead of the receiver and breaking up the pass. He nearly got a one-handed pick.



He has been the star of the second team drills. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 26, 2023

Joe Burrow working on spinning out of trouble and throwing on the run. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/p1p7pZwyUk — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) July 26, 2023

“No such thing as a bad tackle. Yards don’t give you points.”



- Nick Scott, while chasing down Joe Mixon#Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/2AAIediiBG — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 26, 2023

Joey B causing a traffic jam #Bengals pic.twitter.com/20TwNIJk44 — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) July 26, 2023

All in all, looks like a solid day of camp as the Bengals start another quest for the elusive Lombardi Trophy.

What was your favorite part of Bengals Training Camp Day 1? Let us know in the comments section!