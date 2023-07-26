 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals Training Camp: Day 1 Twitter recap and highlights

They’re baaaaack.

By Drew Garrison
Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Workout Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp is officially underway, as veterans reported to camp. With contract extensions, position battles, and a new class of rookies to watch, there will be no shortage of storylines to watch for the next month.

We won’t see as much information come out of camp as in previous years, but hopefully, we can still get some good ideas of how things are going.

Let’s take a look at some of the updates from the team and members of the media who were in attendance.

Players seem excited to be back to work! Notable that while he seeks a new contract, Tee Higgins is present with no holdout appearing to be looming.

It is a bit odd to see punter Drue Chrisman not in attendance, as he is expected to battle rookie Brad Robbins for the starting role. Turns out he has a medical condition that hopefully won’t sideline him for long.

Other than Chrisman, though, the Bengals had full attendance. La’el Collins, Devin Cochran, and the recently re-signed Mitch Wilcox were out.

Joe Burrow appears to be continuing to work on throwing from different angles with his arm and body. We saw clips of the same sort of drills during OTAs.

Jonah Williams, who requested a trade after the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. to be their left tackle, did get the start at right tackle. Williams is expected to battle former second-round pick Jackson Carman for the starting job. La’el Collins will also be in the fold when cleared from PUP.

It wouldn’t be training camp without a little bit of a dust-up on day one. We saw worse last year.

The 9 to 5 connection looks to be picking up right where it left off.

Rookie receiver Andrei Iosivas seemed to struggle a bit with drops in his first day of NFL camp.

Other Highlights

All in all, looks like a solid day of camp as the Bengals start another quest for the elusive Lombardi Trophy.

What was your favorite part of Bengals Training Camp Day 1? Let us know in the comments section!

