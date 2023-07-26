Bengals Training Camp Day 1 open thread

It’s here. It’s finally, finally here.

Day 1 of the 2023 edition of Bengals Training Camp has arrived, which means football is back in the Queen City!

After last season’s run to the AFC Championship, the Bengals will look to continue building on that success and contend for a Super Bowl, which begins with what takes place at the Paycor Stadium practice fields.

A new journey has arrived, so here’s to enjoying it with all of you and the rest of Bengaldom!

Today, gates open at 1:30 pm ET, and practice starts at 2:15 pm ET.

Come chat about today’s practice and everything else in today’s open thread, and follow this Twitter list for up-to-the-minute updates straight from the practice fields!

Long line of fans waiting for the gates to open for #Bengals opening training camp practice pic.twitter.com/XPcTkpmh4n — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) July 26, 2023

