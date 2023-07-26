Joe Burrow: “I’m confident we’ll be able to keep everybody”

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the last quarterback domino waiting to fall now that Chargers signal caller Justin Herbert has put pen to paper on his five-year, $262.5 million contract.

Burrow joined Field Yates on ESPN’s NFL Live on Tuesday, and while he didn’t give any details about his own contract negotiations, he did tell Yates he thinks the Bengals will be able to extend everyone.

“Our front office has done a great job of that the past couple of years of putting us in the best position to succeed the way that we have,” Burrow stated. “So we’ll see where it goes, but I’m confident that we’ll be able to keep everybody.”

If that’s true, it would be music to Bengals fans’ ears. Wide receiver Tee Higgins, is entering his contract year and is also eligible for an extension. The same goes for defensive stars DJ Reader, Logan Wilson, and Chidobe Awuzie. Fellow wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is eligible for his extension next offseason.

Many expect Burrow to sign an extension that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history any day now, and if that is the case, it could be difficult for the franchise to hang on to both wide receivers who helped the Bengals get to the Super Bowl following the 2021 season and two consecutive AFC Championship games.

Stay tuned as news on Burrow’s extension could drop any day.

.@JoeyB spoke about the Bengals' future on NFL Live



"I’m confident that we’llbe able to keep everybody." pic.twitter.com/UWOpI1Dza4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 25, 2023

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals stuff. Who Dey!!!!