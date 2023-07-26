The Orange and Black Insider Bengals Podcast: Contractual Conundrums

Training camp is off and running, as the Bengals have their sights on a Super Bowl run. Their roster is in good shape and they are focused on the tasks ahead of them.
Even with the team looking good, Cincinnati has a number of big decisions ahead of them. Another domino has fallen, in the form of another mega-deal to a young quarterback, bringing optimism that a new deal will be coming for the Bengals’ signal-caller, as well as others.
We talk about it all on the show live tonight at 7:15 p.m. ET. If you can’t catch it live, watch and listen on your favorite platforms afterward!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...