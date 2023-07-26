Bengals will don their white uniforms vs. the Rams on Monday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced when their annual white uniform game is, and boy, is it a big one.

On Wednesday, the team announced its ‘White Bengal’ game will come in Week 3 vs. the Los Angeles Rams. This will be the first regular-season matchup between the two sides since facing off in their memorable Super Bowl LVI thriller.

Adding more excitement to this game is it’s the Ring of Honor game, which will see quarterback Boomer Esiason and wideout Chad Johnson immortalized in Bengals history forever.

I’d say this is one to make the calendars for, but that was true long before tonight’s announcement.

After beating the Miami Dolphins in last year’s white outfit game, here’s to hoping they notch a second-straight win in this attire while also getting a small bit of revenge vs. the Rams.

If this date wasn’t already circled on your calendar… do it now.



MNF vs. Rams | #WhiteBengal pic.twitter.com/riRaiCLDob — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 27, 2023

