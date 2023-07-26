Joe Burrow’s contract extension “expected” to make him NFL’s highest-paid player

In his short three seasons in the Orange and Black, Joe Burrow has already become one of the Bengals’ most-accomplished postseason quarterbacks, taking the organization to its first Super Bowl since the 1980s.

He proved that wasn’t a fluke last season, winning a playoff game in Buffalo before losing to the eventual NFL Champions on the road in the AFC Championship Game. Burrow’s command of the offense and precision accuracy has been a lethal duo for the AFC North.

Since then, players like the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, and Chargers’ Justin Herbert got massive extensions this offseason.

Well, now it is Burrow’s turn.

While many think he may give the team a deal that allows them to keep players like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in the Queen City long term, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported his extension is “expected” to make him the highest-paid player in league history.

The Brinks truck is already on its way to Cincinnati for Joe Burrow?



“Joe Burrow is expected to become the highest paid player in NFL history. ... I can promise you the numbers are gonna be well north of [Justin Herbert’s].” —@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/9gLhDSdXp4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 26, 2023

What that looks like isn’t exactly known, but Herbert received a five-year, $262.5 million deal. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Burrow secure eight figures more than that and reach the $270 million range.

For now, that’s just talk, but what is without a doubt is that all eyes are on the Bengals’ star quarterback now.