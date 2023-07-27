Bengals creating all access show

One thing that has become incredibly popular among NFL fans are all-access shows.

Ever since HBO’s Hard Knocks first aired, it has become must-watch media for fans. Several teams have started to create similar shows themselves to keep fans happy, and the Cincinnati Bengals may be joining that trend, according to their website:

Tune in this fall to “From the Jungle: Bengals All Access” – a new 30-minute documentary show – for a behind-the-scenes look at the exciting transformation taking place throughout Paycor Stadium in time for the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 17.

It certainly sounds like this may also focus a bit on the upgrades — also announced in the same story — as well as some of the action on the field. Charlie Goldsmith from the Cincinnati Enquirer also hints it will be in the same vein as Hard Knocks.

The Bengals have advanced leaps and bounds from where they once were. The fan experience has taken a complete 180 with these upgrades to the stadium, a behind-the-scenes show as well as a much improved social media presence.

The only thing left for Cincinnati to do is get the Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins extensions finished to tie a bow on a fantastic offseason for the fans.