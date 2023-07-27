Bengals News (7/27): Joe Mixon talks contract restructure

Training Camp Report: Bengals 'Fire Out' Of The Blocks; Burrow Does It All On First Day; Pollack Says Jonah Looks All Right At Tackle

And they were proven right during Wednesday's first practice of training camp on the Kettering Health Practice Fields. Their team was ready to play and more than the 95-degree heat was hot. A scrap on the second snap of team drills. Then Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow's feathery touchdown bomb to wide receiver Tee Higgins on the next play.

Bengals Training Camp Observations - July 26

Here are five observations after Wednesday's training camp practice.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow not rushed on contract extension: 'It gets done when it gets done'

In the last two, Cincinnati transformed from a hopeful to a legitimate force in the AFC, reaching Super Bowl LVI and coming painfully short from making a return trip last season. None of this could be accomplished without Burrow, Cincinnati's most valuable and most important piece of its franchise.

Joe Burrow Contract: How Bengals Are Expected to Handle After Justin Herbert Deal, per Report

The five-year, $262.5 million deal Herbert penned in Los Angeles carries the highest average annual value of any contract in NFL history, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated that record will almost certainly be broken when Burrow re-signs with Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp: Practice Report, News, and More From Day 1

Coming off an offseason program in which his team did little more than position drills and calisthenics, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he could sense his players were eager to get back to competing.

ESPN Lists Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Tackle Jonah Williams Among NFL Players Under The Most Pressure

CINCINNATI — Bengals expected starting right tackle Jonah Williams is flipping from the left side in a contract season. The switch and Williams's future were enough for ESPN's Bill Barnwell to place the talent among his 20 players under the most pressure in 2023.

3 players Bengals shouldn't have let go in the past

While the Bengals were notorious for keeping around players well past their prime in the Marvin Lewis era, let’s take a look at some players in recent years that the Bengals should have kept on the roster.

Cincinnati Bengals to Wear White Bengal Uniform on Monday Night Football Against Rams

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear their white Bengal uniform in Week 4 against the Rams on Monday Night Football, the team announced on Wednesday night.

Joe Mixon on why he restructured his contract with Bengals

Mixon spoke with Marshall Kramsky of WCPO to talk about his motivations for taking less money. Mixon didn’t want to get into details of the contract much or his reasoning why, but he did talk some about his motivation to do so.

Around the league

Rodgers, Jets agree to reworked 2-yr, $75M contract

Rodgers is taking a pay cut of roughly $35 million as his previous deal had nearly $110 million guaranteed remaining, per Pelissero. Pelissero added that the four-time Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player's new contract is technically a five-year deal with two option years to spread out bonus proration. The pact also creates a 2023 cap number of just less than $9 million.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: 'There's some complexity' to RB J.K. Dobbins' training camp absence

"That's a J.K. question," Harbaugh told reporters. "I wish it was a simple answer. There's always a lot of things that go into football, but there's some complexity to it and we're working through all that. J.K.'s working through it, and I'm looking forward to when he's out there."

Colts owner Jim Irsay feels running backs' calls for 'another negotiation of pay' is 'inappropriate'

"NFL (r)unning (b)ack situation - We have negotiated a CBA, that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides," Irsay posted on social media. "To say now that a specific (p)layer category wants another negotiation after the fact, is inappropriate. Some (a)gents are selling 'bad faith.'"