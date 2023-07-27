Bengals sign Trey Hendrickson to 1-year contract extension

We have an extension!

No, it’s not Joe Burrow or Tee Higgins, but it’s still an important one.

On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals signed defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a one-year extension, who is now under contract through the 2025 season.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. His cap hits were $15.4 million for this season and $17.5 million in 2024, so this is expected to create more cap space this year as the team looks to extend Burrow, Higgins, and Logan Wilson.

Hendrickson, a seventh-year NFL player in 2023, joined the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 after spending his first four professional seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He’s since become one of the league’s best pass-rushers and a big reason why the Bengals are coming off back-to-back AFC Championship appearances, as well as their Super Bowl LVI berth.

In 31 regular-season games with Cincinnati (29 starts), he has 22 sacks, 51 QB hits, six forced fumbles, and 18 tackles for loss. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons, and his 22 sacks since the start of the 2021 campaign are the eighth-most in the NFL during that span.

While unexpected, this is wonderful news for the Bengals, who are working valiantly to keep the majority of this roster core intact for the foreseeable future. This was a big step toward doing so on the defensive side.

In celebration of the Trey Hendrickson extension let's look at what I still think was his best singular rush as a Bengal.



Sets up the rush with a jab step, strings together multiple moves against one of the NFL's best, and finishes with a sack.pic.twitter.com/h61et3fw7E — mike (@bengals_sans) July 27, 2023

