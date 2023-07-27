Three and Out Podcast: Training Camp!

Football is finally making its long-awaited return to all of our lives now that NFL training camps have kicked off!

This week on Three and Out, Kevin and I discussed Justin Herbert’s massive extension with the Los Angeles Chargers and what that means for the Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow’s pending extension. We also discussed the first day of training camp with the entire Bengals roster in attendance.

Enjoy!

Cincy Jungle comes loaded with the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other stuff. Find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. If you want to check out our podcasts, including all Orange and Black Insider content, it is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes! You can tweet us @BengalsOBI or get in touch with us via email at theobinsider@gmail.com. WHO DEY!!!