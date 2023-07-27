Trey Hendrickson extension details and how it could impact cap space

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have extended defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a 1-year extension. This keeps Hendrickson on the team through the 2025 campaign, but you can see through the details of this extension that this is more than just securing and rewarding the team’s best pass rusher.

In non-Joe Burrow news, Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson’s 1-year extension includes $21M in new money, with a $5M raise for 2023 and $16M in 2025 (2024 is unchanged).



The deal gives Hendrickson deserved security and the Bengals a bit more cap space to work with this year. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 27, 2023

From this, I think most of the $5M raise is in the form of a Signing Bonus, which likely also includes a max-conversion ($8.72M) or his 2023 pre-extension base salary.



So, SB ~$13.72M + $1.08M base + $3M RB + $200K PGRBs =



$18M Cash in 2023



Cap Hit = $11.35M (⬇️ from $15.476M) https://t.co/AoSoZW4cIF — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) July 27, 2023

This move does something very obvious. It gives the team more room for key extensions for players like quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Logan Wilson. Hendrickson’s cap hits were $15.4 million this year and $17.5 million in 2024. This extension lowers at least that number this season.

All eyes are on Burrow — especially after the Los Angeles Chargers just extended Justin Herbert — but this has as much to do with Higgins and Wilson's extensions.

It seems like the Bengals plan is to try and front load some of the cap hits from that trio's extensions either this year or next to try and keep some space later on down the road during the life of those contracts.

It seems like Cincinnati is doing a wonderful job of making sure they do everything in their power to pay everyone. At least as many players as they can. Even pulling off something they have never really done in recent history.