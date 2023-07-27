Ken Anderson is still in the running for 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

The history of the Cincinnati Bengals can not be told without former quarterback Ken Anderson. He is known for being the MVP in 1981, as well as taking the Bengals to their first Super Bowl that same year.

Now, Anderson is once again sitting on the doorstep of the Pro Football Hall of Fame for what he did during his career.

On Thursday, it was announced that Anderson was a senior semifinalist for the 2024 class. The HOF committee meets on August 22nd to cut the field of senior finalists to three, which is essentially the final step toward induction for senior nominees.





Ken Anderson was the NFL’s MVP in 1981 and the QB that led the @Bengals to their first trip to the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/7V3anvWPls — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 27, 2023

Anderson led the league in passing yards twice, in completion percentage three times, and in passer rating four times. He was a player who was ahead of his time since the passing game was still quite away from what it is today.

He was forgotten in time due to never getting that Super Bowl ring and Boomer Esiason continuing the successful passing game. Still, when you look at the era he played in, his stats still jump off the page. He helped take the Bengals to the playoff four different times and had a career record of 91-81.

Anderson recently got his well-deserved spot in the Bengals Ring of Honor, and now it is time for the NFL to welcome him to Canton. Here’s to hoping he gets the nod for the 2024 class!