The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the field today as Day 2 of training camp is underway! Look for today to be another light session with the team still working in helmets and shorts.

Of course, there are plenty of other topics to discuss. How soon will Joe Burrow get his contract extension? What do we make of Trey Hendrickson getting a one-year extension? Will other defensive players like DJ Reader and Chidobe Awuzie get extensions or hit free agency in 2024?

