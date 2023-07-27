Tarell Basham carted off field due to injury

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tarell Basham are holding their breaths after the veteran was injured during Thursday’s practice.

During position drills, Basham appeared to injure his leg, then limped toward the medical cart before being driven to the locker room for further testing.

Here’s what reporters at Thursday’s practice said of Basham’s injury.

Tarell Bashman is being carted off the field currently after limping off the field. Trainer was looking at his leg #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 27, 2023

Tarell Basham limps off favoring right leg. pic.twitter.com/jSvpAbinMU — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 27, 2023

The 6-foot-4, 266-pound Basham is a former collegiate standout with the Ohio Bobcats who was a third-round pick of the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s had additional stints with the Jets, Cowboys, and Titans.

For his career, Basham has recorded 72 tackles, 12 sacks, 35 QB hits, an interception, and a defensive touchdown across 82 career games (18 starts) while playing defensive end and outside linebacker.

Back in March, Basham signed a one-year, $1,131,000 contract with the Bengals, so he’s far from having his roster spot guaranteed. Depending on how bad this injury is could prove costly for his bid to make the Week 1 53-man roster.

Here’s to hoping this is nothing serious and that Basham is able to return to practice in the coming days/weeks.

We will update this story as more details come out.