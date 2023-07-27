 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tarell Basham carted off field due to injury

Basham injured his leg during the Bengals’ Thursday training camp practice.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tarell Basham are holding their breaths after the veteran was injured during Thursday’s practice.

During position drills, Basham appeared to injure his leg, then limped toward the medical cart before being driven to the locker room for further testing.

Here’s what reporters at Thursday’s practice said of Basham’s injury.

The 6-foot-4, 266-pound Basham is a former collegiate standout with the Ohio Bobcats who was a third-round pick of the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s had additional stints with the Jets, Cowboys, and Titans.

For his career, Basham has recorded 72 tackles, 12 sacks, 35 QB hits, an interception, and a defensive touchdown across 82 career games (18 starts) while playing defensive end and outside linebacker.

Back in March, Basham signed a one-year, $1,131,000 contract with the Bengals, so he’s far from having his roster spot guaranteed. Depending on how bad this injury is could prove costly for his bid to make the Week 1 53-man roster.

Here’s to hoping this is nothing serious and that Basham is able to return to practice in the coming days/weeks.

We will update this story as more details come out.

In This Stream

Bengals Training Camp 2023: Everything to know

View all 17 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...