Bengals Training Camp: Day 2 Twitter recap and highlights

The Cincinnati Bengals came out for their second day of training camp Thursday afternoon. It was still extremely hot out, and the Bengals still looked good for this only being the second day of camp.

Oh, and Joe Burrow got hurt. Not great.

Here is the roundup for Day 2 of training camp.

Joe Burrow goes down with an injury

It is unclear how serious the injury is. Burrow did come out with a compression sleeve on his right calf, but it is hard to tell if that is where the injury is coming from. Hopefully, this is just everyone being overly cautious, and Burrow is able to get back on the field in the coming practices.

BREAKING: Joe Burrow was just carted to the locker room, after going down on a play during 11-on-11.



Video of the play, and Joe leaving the field:#Benagls @WCPO pic.twitter.com/FPl1PQ8O4c — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 27, 2023

Trey Hendrickson gets extended

The Bengals extended their star pass rusher prior to today’s camp, which is huge news for a number of reasons. First, they just never extend a player with multiple years left on a non-rookie deal. Second, Hendrickson gets rewarded for outplaying his initial contract, and finally, it will likely give plenty of flexibility to upcoming extensions for young players.

Running back Joe Mixon — who just restructured his contract — proves yet again how great of a teammate he is by congratulating the newly extended Bengal.

Joe Mixon appears to be congratulating Trey Hendrickson on his contract extension #Bengals pic.twitter.com/RKgJHwL19l — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) July 27, 2023

First injury on the field

The Bengals are no more immune to the injury bug than any other team. Defensive end Tarell Basham walked off with a right ankle injury. His status is still up in the air.

Tarell Basham appears to have hurt his right ankle/leg. He limped to the cart pic.twitter.com/dLNQ66KtHT — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) July 27, 2023

Burrow puts in work with Irv Smith Jr.

One acquisition many fans in Cincinnati are keeping an eye on is tight end Irv Smith. He signed a one-year deal with the Bengals after the departure of Hayden Hurst. The Bengals didn’t bring in any other competition at the position, so there seems to be a lot riding on Smith.

Here are a couple of plays of them connecting, as well as Burrow walking through a route with Smith. (Bonus Charlie Jones content included).

Some Joey B to Chuck Sizzle & Irv Smith Jr. on Day 2#Bengals | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/H3S2GmsLdJ — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) July 27, 2023

The DJ Turner hype train is getting ready to leave the station

Turner was the Bengals’ second-round selection this season, and it appeared this was a move for a year or two down the road since the team has Chidobe Awuzie, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Mike Hilton. They also signed Sidney Jones this offseason. The rookie isn’t going to make it easy to keep him off the field, it appears.

Back to back pass breakups by DJ Turner. He’s getting big reactions from the sideline for his plays.



On each of the last two, he had great technique to keep the receiver near the sideline out of the play. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 27, 2023

DJ Turner is fielding a few punts at the start of practice. He has elite speed and is an interesting option in that position battle. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 27, 2023

Positive updates on Awuzie’s recovery

It appears Cincinnati is bringing along the corner slowly after his serious injury from last season despite being cleared for practice. It really is for the best as you’d hate to overwork him on the second day of camp for no reason. The team has still found some fun ways to get him some work.

In addition to his work with the first team defense in walkthroughs, Chidobe Awuzie is getting a few reps for fun at running back with the scout team defense during walkthroughs against the second team.



Definitely a positive injury update. He’s getting some cuts in. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 27, 2023

Chido Awuzie works on air Thursday at Bengals pic.twitter.com/yMmE9jX2Ju — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 27, 2023

Here’s to hoping Joe Burrow and Tarell Basham are fine and don’t end up missing much time.

Other updates

Joe Burrow on go route to Ja'Marr Chase beating CTB for 60-yard TD pic.twitter.com/ihGRnDeRrp — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 27, 2023

The mustache machine, the bald bomber #BengalsCamp pic.twitter.com/ymII8KXeiP — Sports with Strawberry Ice (@JeffATrennepohl) July 27, 2023

No Drue Chrisman again today. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 27, 2023

Ted Karras: “my gut feeling is Joe will be ok.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 27, 2023

By distanced video, appears to be right calf muscle strain. Doesn't appear to be Achilles. This is the non ACL side. Could miss significant training camp time and gastroc strains do linger. https://t.co/XXLn5FSsaA — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) July 27, 2023

Nothing about this looks like more than a calf issue, based on my admittedly non-clinically trained understanding of these things.



Like the quick thumbs up on the cart seen in another video.



I remain hopeful that this ends up being minor. Sucks. https://t.co/2lQFDVj36Z — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) July 27, 2023

Zac Taylor says wait and see on Joe Burrow right leg injury Thursday at Bengals camp. pic.twitter.com/Y7ec4fEsxL — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 27, 2023

