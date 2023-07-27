 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bengals Training Camp: Day 2 Twitter recap and highlights

All eyes are on the Joe Burrow calf injury.

By PatrickJudis
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals came out for their second day of training camp Thursday afternoon. It was still extremely hot out, and the Bengals still looked good for this only being the second day of camp.

Oh, and Joe Burrow got hurt. Not great.

Here is the roundup for Day 2 of training camp.

Joe Burrow goes down with an injury

It is unclear how serious the injury is. Burrow did come out with a compression sleeve on his right calf, but it is hard to tell if that is where the injury is coming from. Hopefully, this is just everyone being overly cautious, and Burrow is able to get back on the field in the coming practices.

Trey Hendrickson gets extended

The Bengals extended their star pass rusher prior to today’s camp, which is huge news for a number of reasons. First, they just never extend a player with multiple years left on a non-rookie deal. Second, Hendrickson gets rewarded for outplaying his initial contract, and finally, it will likely give plenty of flexibility to upcoming extensions for young players.

Running back Joe Mixon — who just restructured his contract — proves yet again how great of a teammate he is by congratulating the newly extended Bengal.

First injury on the field

The Bengals are no more immune to the injury bug than any other team. Defensive end Tarell Basham walked off with a right ankle injury. His status is still up in the air.

Burrow puts in work with Irv Smith Jr.

One acquisition many fans in Cincinnati are keeping an eye on is tight end Irv Smith. He signed a one-year deal with the Bengals after the departure of Hayden Hurst. The Bengals didn’t bring in any other competition at the position, so there seems to be a lot riding on Smith.

Here are a couple of plays of them connecting, as well as Burrow walking through a route with Smith. (Bonus Charlie Jones content included).

The DJ Turner hype train is getting ready to leave the station

Turner was the Bengals’ second-round selection this season, and it appeared this was a move for a year or two down the road since the team has Chidobe Awuzie, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Mike Hilton. They also signed Sidney Jones this offseason. The rookie isn’t going to make it easy to keep him off the field, it appears.

Positive updates on Awuzie’s recovery

It appears Cincinnati is bringing along the corner slowly after his serious injury from last season despite being cleared for practice. It really is for the best as you’d hate to overwork him on the second day of camp for no reason. The team has still found some fun ways to get him some work.

Here’s to hoping Joe Burrow and Tarell Basham are fine and don’t end up missing much time.

Other updates

