Joe Burrow injured at Bengals practice and carted off the field

UPDATE 2

It appears the Bengals got confirmation of a calf strain regarding Burrow’s injury.

The @Bengals coaches have been told that Joe Burrow has a calf strain, per sources. Early signs are good it’s not worse than that. Which isn’t ideal but much better than it looked on video. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 27, 2023

It isn’t a serious injury, luckily. However, Burrow will at least miss a few weeks of practice, and it wouldn’t be surprising Cincinnati bring him along slowly when he is able to return.

UPDATE

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury. Noted injury expert Davis J. Chao also offered this:

By distanced video, appears to be right calf muscle strain. Doesn't appear to be Achilles. This is the non ACL side. Could miss significant training camp time and gastroc strains do linger. https://t.co/XXLn5FSsaA — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) July 27, 2023

If this truly is just a strain, Burrow should have a chance to be back on the field by Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns on September 10th, which is now 45 days away.

Zac Taylor confirms it is Joe Burrow’s calf that was injured #Bengals pic.twitter.com/U3pLx9s08S — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 27, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered an injury late in Thursday’s practice that led to him being carted off of the field.

At this time, it’s unclear how severe the injury is or what exact part of his body was hurt, but early videos coming out of practice suggest it was his lower right leg. It happened toward the end of practice.

We will update this story as more details come out.

Here is the cart coming out for Joe Burrow.



Massive news pic.twitter.com/zbHB6cJbhb — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 27, 2023

BREAKING: Joe Burrow was just carted to the locker room, after going down on a play during 11-on-11.



Video of the play, and Joe leaving the field:#Benagls @WCPO pic.twitter.com/FPl1PQ8O4c — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 27, 2023

