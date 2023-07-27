 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Joe Burrow injured at Bengals practice and carted off the field

A developing story out of Bengals Training Camp.

By Jason Marcum
/ new

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

UPDATE 2

It appears the Bengals got confirmation of a calf strain regarding Burrow’s injury.

It isn’t a serious injury, luckily. However, Burrow will at least miss a few weeks of practice, and it wouldn’t be surprising Cincinnati bring him along slowly when he is able to return.

UPDATE

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury. Noted injury expert Davis J. Chao also offered this:

If this truly is just a strain, Burrow should have a chance to be back on the field by Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns on September 10th, which is now 45 days away.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered an injury late in Thursday’s practice that led to him being carted off of the field.

At this time, it’s unclear how severe the injury is or what exact part of his body was hurt, but early videos coming out of practice suggest it was his lower right leg. It happened toward the end of practice.

We will update this story as more details come out.

