Free agent QBs for the Bengals to consider with Joe Burrow sidelined

Cincinnati Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a non-contact lower-leg injury on Thursday during practice and was carted off the field.

Thankfully, it turned out to be a calf strain, but it’s still going to sideline the franchise for a bit.

On Friday, head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow will be out “several weeks” and that the team plans to sign another quarterback. Not the worst news, but it doesn’t appear Burrow is a lock to play Week 1, either.

With that in mind, here is a list of the possible free-agent signal callers the Bengals could look to sign.

Carson Wentz

Wentz had a very promising career with the Philadelphia Eagles but couldn’t stay healthy and eventually lost his job to Nick Foles and was eventually traded. He’s bounced around the league since but never really caught on anywhere else.

Age: 30

Stat line: 62.6 percent completion percentage, 151 touchdowns, 66 interceptions, 22,129 passing yards, 89.3 career passer rating, 10 rushing touchdowns

Status: Unrestricted free agent

Teddy Bridgewater

Like Wentz, Bridgewater has never really caught on due to injury history and has bounced around a lot over the last few seasons, acting as an interim or backup quarterback. He most recently backed up Tua Tagovailoa for the Miami Dolphins.

Age: 30

Stat line: 66.4 percent completion percentage, 75 touchdowns, 47 interceptions, 15,120 passing yards, 90.5 career passer rating, 11 rushing touchdowns.

Status: Unrestricted free agent

Nick Foles

After winning a Super Bowl with Philly, the team decided to stick with Foles over Wentz, but things didn’t quite work out. He was eventually released and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Foles also spent time with the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

Age: 34

Stat line: 62.4 percent completion percentage, 82 touchdowns, 47 interceptions, 14,227 passing yards, 86.2 career passer rating, 6 career rushing touchdowns

Status: Unrestricted free agent

Matt Ryan

Ryan took over for Michael Vick in Atlanta and had a great career with the Atlanta Falcons, leading them to the Super Bowl after his MVP 2016 season, which they infamously lost after leading at one point by a score of 28-3. He was traded to the Colts and retired after the 2022 season.

Age: 38

Stat line: 65.6 percent completion percentage, 381 touchdowns, 183 interceptions, 62,792 passing yards, 93.6 career passer rating, 13 career rushing touchdowns

Status: Retired

...Joe Flacco?

Hey, he’s been good in the playoffs...

quick reminder of how elite Joe Flacco was in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/PeFpFRCXGo https://t.co/ukUCAruHdS — dylan (@5lacco) July 24, 2023

Obviously, the hope is that Joe Burrow is completely fine and is ready for Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns. If the Bengals do opt to sign another QB, who should it be? Someone mentioned above, or a name we didn’t mention?

