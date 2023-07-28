Update on Drue Chrisman

The Cincinnati Bengals have had quite a unique start to training camp over the last few days, including an undisclosed issue with punter Drue Chrisman.

Chrisman recently tweeted an update from the hospital, saying, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out. I appreciate your thoughts and prayers. Everything looking to be okay and hopefully back soon.”

Thank you to everyone who has reached out. I appreciate your thoughts and prayers. Everything looking to be okay and hopefully back soon pic.twitter.com/NmpLUJVl9b — Drue Chrisman (@DChrisman91) July 28, 2023

Zac Taylor says Drue Chrisman dealing with a medical situation that landed him in the hospital on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/nSuVEc3uv5 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 26, 2023

Prior to this update, head coach Zac Taylor said, “Drue had a medical situation this morning. He’s been great, we’ve communicated with him today. He’s with some doctors right now. I don’t wanna get too much into it without having all the information, but the good thing is with the situation, people took care of him quickly. He’s been responsive. He’s been talking to us. He’s been in great spirits, and we’ll get more information.”

Chrisman is entering a fresh season with the Bengals after taking over the duties last season from long-time Bengal Kevin Huber.

The Bengals also selected a punter in this year's NFL Draft via Brad Robbins from the Michigan Wolverines.

As Chrisman continues to recover, a punting battle will surely take place as the season quickly approaches.

Glad to see Drue recovering with a positive update!