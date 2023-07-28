The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the field Friday for another training camp practice.

Following yesterday’s terrifying scare with Joe Burrow, here’s to hoping today is much less eventful now that the franchise QB is likely to miss time with a calf strain. That means backups Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning will be getting all the QB reps for the time being unless another QB is added to the roster.

What else is on your mind today? Come discuss it all in our latest training camp open thread!

