 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News The latest on Joe Burrow

Filed under:

Bengals Training Camp: Day 3 open thread

Back to work.

By Jason Marcum
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the field Friday for another training camp practice.

Following yesterday’s terrifying scare with Joe Burrow, here’s to hoping today is much less eventful now that the franchise QB is likely to miss time with a calf strain. That means backups Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning will be getting all the QB reps for the time being unless another QB is added to the roster.

What else is on your mind today? Come discuss it all in our latest training camp open thread! And follow this Twitter list for updates straight from the Paycor Stadium practice fields!!

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for Bengaldom. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes! And as always, Who Dey!

In This Stream

Bengals Training Camp 2023: Everything to know

View all 23 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...