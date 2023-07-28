Bengals fans offer to donate their calf muscles to Joe Burrow

On Thursday, Cincinnati Bengals fans were holding their breath when it was reported that Joe Burrow was being carted off the practice field after going down with a calf injury.

Luckily, it appears to have been the best-case scenario for Burrow and the fans, as it was later reported that Burrow had suffered a calf strain.

Following the news, many Bengals fans took to Twitter to offer their calf muscles to Burrow.

However, those offers didn’t stop with Twitter.

On Friday morning, the Bengals’ official Twitter account hilariously tweeted to ask fans to stop calling and offering their calf muscles because it doesn’t work like that.

Thankfully, it looks like Burrow avoided a major injury and will be able to get back on the field soon.

Shoutout to all Bengals fans willing to sacrifice their own calf muscle in order to help Burrow get back on the field as soon as possible with the Bengals looking to get back to the Super Bowl this season.

Everyone, please stop calling and offering us your calf muscles... it doesn't work like that!



Joey will be back. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 28, 2023

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Check out our podcasts on Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes. Who DEY!!