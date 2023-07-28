 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bengals Training Camp: Day 3 Twitter recap and highlights

No Burrow, but still plenty to watch.

By Drew Garrison
Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Friday for their third day of training camp. After Thursday’s scare with Joe Burrow, the rest of the team was back to the grind.

Here is a look at some of the highlights and news of the day.

As expected Burrow wasn’t practicing Friday. After suffering a reported calf strain, it is likely we don’t see him out there any time soon. What this does do is add more work for Trevor Siemian as he gets used to the system and battles Jake Browning for the backup quarterback spot.

D.J. Reader wasn’t practicing today. There haven’t been any reports of an injury, so it may just be a veteran’s rest day. We will update if there is anything further.

Per Jay Morrison, it does appear to be a rest day for Reader, who did some resistance band work on the sidelines. Also out was Tarell Basham, who was carted off Thursday as well. Irv Smith Jr. also wasn’t dressed. Drue Chrisman remains out with a medical issue that had him hospitalized. Hopefully, Chrisman is doing well.

Chidobe Awuzie also appeared to have gotten a veteran’s day off.

Jonah Williams got a day off as well as he recovers from the knee injury sustained last year.

Rookie receiver Charlie Jones took to the field for some extra work before practice. The fourth-rounder out of Purdue has a lot of upside and potential to see the field early, despite the crowded receiver room.

Rookie Chase Brown was getting some work in the passing game. The former Illinois back will battle for playing time behind Joe Mixon.

Rookie corner DJ Turner II out of The University of Michigan has been making a name for himself in second-team reps, and that continued Friday. Turner makes a great play on a pass intended for fellow rookie Andre Iosivas.

Tee Higgins didn’t participate in 11-on-11 work today. There wasn’t any injury news to explain this. There haven’t been any indications that he plans to “hold in” as some players have while looking for new contracts. This will be something to keep an eye on.

Browning appears to be taking advantage of the first-team reps he is getting with Burrow sidelined, as he hits Tyler Boyd in the end zone on a great throw and catch.

All Trenton Irwin content is good content.

Ja’Marr Chase was matched up with Cam Taylor-Britt all day and looks to have gotten the best of him a couple of times. As Taylor-Britt moves into a starting role, competing against Chase is about the best practice he can get.

The extra work looks to be paying off for Jones.

Zac Taylor was vague on how long Burrow will be sidelined, not saying whether or not he will expect him back for the season opener.

