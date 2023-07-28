Bengals Training Camp: Day 3 Twitter recap and highlights

The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Friday for their third day of training camp. After Thursday’s scare with Joe Burrow, the rest of the team was back to the grind.

Here is a look at some of the highlights and news of the day.

Here's Jake Browning taking snaps from Ted Karras and Trevor Siemian from Trey Hill at Bengals Friday. pic.twitter.com/z7Y3S5hV0c — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 28, 2023

As expected Burrow wasn’t practicing Friday. After suffering a reported calf strain, it is likely we don’t see him out there any time soon. What this does do is add more work for Trevor Siemian as he gets used to the system and battles Jake Browning for the backup quarterback spot.

#Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader isn’t practicing today pic.twitter.com/wG3GdclW8M — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) July 28, 2023

D.J. Reader wasn’t practicing today. There haven’t been any reports of an injury, so it may just be a veteran’s rest day. We will update if there is anything further.

Day 3 underway. No Burrow out here yet. Looks like a vet day for Reader. Irv Smith here but not in uniform. Tarell Basham absent after leaving on a cart yesterday. No Drue Chrisman either.

Zac to give an update after practice. pic.twitter.com/UFNNLPGwFM — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) July 28, 2023

Per Jay Morrison, it does appear to be a rest day for Reader, who did some resistance band work on the sidelines. Also out was Tarell Basham, who was carted off Thursday as well. Irv Smith Jr. also wasn’t dressed. Drue Chrisman remains out with a medical issue that had him hospitalized. Hopefully, Chrisman is doing well.

No Awuzie either, but a vet/rehab day would make sense after just being cleared a few days ago. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) July 28, 2023

Chidobe Awuzie also appeared to have gotten a veteran’s day off.

Jonah Williams is being held out for precautionary reasons as he continues to ease back into his workload #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 28, 2023

Jonah Williams got a day off as well as he recovers from the knee injury sustained last year.

Charlie Jones getting some extra work in before practice #Bengals pic.twitter.com/7frmT6NUSk — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) July 28, 2023

Rookie receiver Charlie Jones took to the field for some extra work before practice. The fourth-rounder out of Purdue has a lot of upside and potential to see the field early, despite the crowded receiver room.

Rookie Chase Brown was getting some work in the passing game. The former Illinois back will battle for playing time behind Joe Mixon.

DJ Turner II been making plays like this one against QB Trevor Siemian. Special stuff. pic.twitter.com/z2nffV6x6k — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 28, 2023

Rookie corner DJ Turner II out of The University of Michigan has been making a name for himself in second-team reps, and that continued Friday. Turner makes a great play on a pass intended for fellow rookie Andre Iosivas.

After first 11-on-11 period of the day, Tee Higgins didn’t participate.



He was out here with a helmet for individual work, but been watching ever since. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) July 28, 2023

Tee Higgins didn’t participate in 11-on-11 work today. There wasn’t any injury news to explain this. There haven’t been any indications that he plans to “hold in” as some players have while looking for new contracts. This will be something to keep an eye on.

Browning appears to be taking advantage of the first-team reps he is getting with Burrow sidelined, as he hits Tyler Boyd in the end zone on a great throw and catch.

You can’t stop Trenton Irwin, you can only hope to contain him pic.twitter.com/pPuoWURk1q — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) July 28, 2023

All Trenton Irwin content is good content.

No Joe Burrow at camp? Watch Ja'Marr Chase carry. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/Uc7B07ST7i — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 28, 2023

Ja’Marr Chase was matched up with Cam Taylor-Britt all day and looks to have gotten the best of him a couple of times. As Taylor-Britt moves into a starting role, competing against Chase is about the best practice he can get.

Chuck Sizzle is Sizzlin’



Nice play by #Bengals rookie Charlie Jones pic.twitter.com/jAwED03a0K — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) July 28, 2023

The extra work looks to be paying off for Jones.

Zac Taylor confirms Joe Burrow has a calf strain and will miss a few weeks pic.twitter.com/tj1MQgmgTr — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 28, 2023

Zac Taylor was vague on how long Burrow will be sidelined, not saying whether or not he will expect him back for the season opener.