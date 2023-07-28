Ja’Marr Chase and Orlando Brown Jr. discuss Joe Burrow injury

The Cincinnati Bengals are among the favorites to win the 2024 Super Bowl after appearing in the AFC Championship last season and the Super Bowl the season before. That’s still the case if quarterback Joe Burrow remains healthy.

However, Burrow’s immediate future is up in the air after suffering a calf strain in practice Thursday. It was a non-contact injury for Burrow, who is among the top MVP candidates this year.

Many teammates and fans have their thoughts regarding Burrow, but none may be more important than those of Ja’Marr Chase. Chase has been Burrow’s teammate for the past four seasons (three with Cincinnati and one at LSU).

Will Burrow be throwing to Chase when the regular season kicks off?

“That’s up to him,” Chase said, per The Athletic’s Jay Morrison, when asked if Burrow will play in the season opener while noting that the quarterback is in good spirits. The Bengals open the season on the road against the Browns on September 10.

Between Chase’s “That’s up to him” comment and head coach Zac Taylor refusing to say Burrow will be ready for Week 1, it definitely seems like this injury will linger for more than just a few weeks.

WCPO reporter Caleb Noe was able to get with former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. and get his thoughts on his new quarterback’s injury. Brown Jr. was the team’s high-profile addition this offseason.

“I think (Joe Burrow) is still in a good headspace,” Brown said. He cited Burrow’s past injuries as a reason why he could bounce back so well. And that thinking certainly isn’t incorrect, as Burrow is familiar with the rehab process by now.

David J. Chao, who is on Twitter as ProFootballDoc, gave a timeline that suggested Burrow would miss camp but be back in action by Week 1.

Let’s just say all of the Queen City is hoping Chao’s prediction is the right one.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news and views. Who Dey!!!