Eli Apple to Miami, per report

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has found his new NFL home.

According to Tom Pelissero, Apple has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

This comes on the heels of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey suffering a meniscus injury that will sideline him into December.

With Jalen Ramsey out until December, Apple brings a lot of experience to the Miami secondary. His agent Kevin Conner of @UniSportsMgmt confirmed the deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 29, 2023

Originally the 10th overall pick in 2016 via the New York Giants, Apple never lived up to his draft billing while in New York, was later traded to the New Orleans Saints, then signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 but was released that October.

Looking to reignite his career, Apple signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in the 2021 offseason and went on to become a serviceable starter for two years (he signed another one-year deal with Cincinnati in the 2022 offseason).

In two seasons with the Bengals, Apple started 30 regular-season games and recorded 90 tackles, 18 pass deflections, and two interceptions while helping Cincinnati make two AFC Championships and Super Bowl LVI.

Going into the 2023 season, the Bengals are set to have a starting cornerback trio of Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Chidobe Awuzie. Second-round pick DJ Turner is also looking like a future starter after impressing early on in training camp, so Apple was never going to re-sign here with so much talent and depth at the position.

Best of luck to Apple in his new ventures!