 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
News: The latest on Joe Burrow

Filed under:

Eli Apple to Miami, per report

Apple finds his next team.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
NFL: JAN 30 AFC Conference Championship - Bengals at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has found his new NFL home.

According to Tom Pelissero, Apple has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

This comes on the heels of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey suffering a meniscus injury that will sideline him into December.

Originally the 10th overall pick in 2016 via the New York Giants, Apple never lived up to his draft billing while in New York, was later traded to the New Orleans Saints, then signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 but was released that October.

Looking to reignite his career, Apple signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in the 2021 offseason and went on to become a serviceable starter for two years (he signed another one-year deal with Cincinnati in the 2022 offseason).

In two seasons with the Bengals, Apple started 30 regular-season games and recorded 90 tackles, 18 pass deflections, and two interceptions while helping Cincinnati make two AFC Championships and Super Bowl LVI.

Going into the 2023 season, the Bengals are set to have a starting cornerback trio of Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Chidobe Awuzie. Second-round pick DJ Turner is also looking like a future starter after impressing early on in training camp, so Apple was never going to re-sign here with so much talent and depth at the position.

Best of luck to Apple in his new ventures!

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...