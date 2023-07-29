Bengals News (7/29): DJ Turner continues to impress

Quick Hits: Burrow Out "Several Weeks"; Browning Sharp With Ones; DJ Turner Keeps Impressing

Second-round cornerback D.J. Turner had another huge day and got his hands on a couple of more balls. "He's a natural cover player," said cornerbacks coach Charles Burks. "You can wake him up at 5:30 in the morning and he can cover."

Bengals Training Camp Observations - July 28

Here are five observations after Friday's training camp practice.

Training Camp Report: Hendrickson's Edge; Tireless Ja'Marr Dabbles In Punt Returns; Speedy DBs Impress

"Maybe I am looking at it, but you know I'm not going to tell you," Hendrickson said after Thursday's practice. "I know pretty much every good rusher and their plans. I try to study those guys. They're the best for a reason."

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins Does Not Participate in Bengals' Training Camp Team Drills

Higgins reported for the first day of training camps so he will accrue a season towards becoming an unrestricted free agent next year. According to NFL salary cap expert Andre Perrota, he would've been restricted in 2024 had he not reported to camp on time.

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Punter Drue Chrisman Updates Fans Following Medical Emergency

"He's been great," Taylor said. "We communicated with him today but he's with some doctors right now. So I don't want to get too much into it, you know without having all the information but the good thing is the situation people took care of it quickly. He's been responsive. He's been talking to us. He's been in great spirits."

Joe Burrow injury update: Bengals star out several weeks with calf strain, team will add QB, Zac Taylor says

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a significant scare at training camp involving franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. During Thursday's practice, Burrow was carted off the field after he went down with a non-contact injury. He grabbed at his lower leg before being removed from the session.

Around the league

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow on woeful 2022 season: 'I'm hoping last year was a fluke'

"I feel like I let a lot of my teammates down last year," Renfrow told reporters earlier this week. "That's something that left a bad taste in my mouth and something that I want to get over and prove to them -- through the spring and also going into the season -- that I'm a guy that they can count on."

Op-Ed: Flag football can't be ignored; time to get on board is now

As a senior executive with the National Football League, a five-time Pro Bowler and a soon-to-be-inducted member of the College Football Hall of Fame, football has been part of my life since playing as a little kid in Trenton, New Jersey. The game has provided a great life for me and my family.

HC Sean Payton: Comments about Nathaniel Hackett, 2022 Broncos 'a mistake'

"Listen, I had one of those moments where I still had my FOX hat on and not my coaching hat on," Payton explained to reporters during his Friday news conference. "I said this to the team in a meeting yesterday, we've had a great offseason relative to that and I've been preaching that message, and here I am, the veteran, stepping in it. It was a learning experience for me, it was a mistake, obviously. I need a little bit more filter.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 'Night and day' difference in how he feels going into Year 2

"I'm very grateful," he said, via team transcripts. "It's not a day that I wake up and I'm not thankful and appreciative for everybody that was in my corner from the time everything happened to this point. I make sure I let everybody know every chance I get how much I appreciate them and how much I appreciate being here."