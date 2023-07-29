Bengals working out former XFL quarterbacks with Joe Burrow’s timeline uncertain

While no fan wants to think about Joe Burrow missing time, it could be a reality.

It seems he probably misses most, if not all, of the preseason. Head coach Zac Taylor told the public that the quarterback, which will again go without a full offseason to prepare for the new year, could miss “several” weeks.

The Bengals' season commences on the road against the Cleveland Browns on September 10.

The Bengals have former Denver Broncos starter Trevor Siemian, as well as former practice squad player Jake Browning on the roster, in that respective order on the depth chart.

They seem primed to add another quarterback, however, and the players that they’re working out, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, are Reid Sinnett and Drew Plitt.

With #Bengals QB Joe Burrow sidelined for several weeks with a calf strain, Cincy is working out two former XFL QBs — Reid Sinnett and Drew Plitt (who was with the #Bengals in camp last year). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2023

Plitt stands 6-foot-2 and was a MAC standout, playing for five years at Ball State. His last three seasons, he combined for 59 touchdowns and just 19 interceptions, ending his collegiate career with over 9,000 passing yards.

Plitt played his high school football at Loveland, which is a suburb of Cincinnati. He earned a plethora of awards at Ball State but didn’t get drafted in 2022 after his time with the Cardinals.

However, Plitt would spend time with the Bengals in training camp last year before being waived, then played for the Arlington Renegades of the XFL.

Sinnett, who worked out recently for the Indianapolis Colts as well, played in the XFL, going undrafted out of San Diego in 2020. He has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Sinnett played for the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL. In his only season as a starter, Sinnett ended with 3,528 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. He’s originally from Johnston, Iowa.

Which of these guys do you prefer for the Bengals?